Packers select scouting staff favorite in CB Shemar Jean-Charles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst could deny his scouts no longer. With Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles still on the board late in the fifth round, the Packers’ roster-builder had to surrender to the will of his lieutenants and finally take the ball-hawking cornerback that had won over so many on the scouting side.

Jean-Charles, the FBS leader in pass-breakups in 2020, was the Packers’ pick at No. 178 overall in the 2021 draft.

Many in the team’s draft room were encouraging Gutekunst to take him.

“He was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts,” Gutekunst said after Day 3 of the draft. “We have a certain process we go through in the final three weeks before the draft. Guys get together and they work our board from the bottom up. This was a guy that just was the outlier for them. They were so excited to try and move this guy up the board, which we did. As it unfolded, I got a lot of taps on my shoulder during those period of times about him being on the board and available. We were thrilled to be able to select him.”

Jean-Charles (5-10, 184) likely fell in the draft due to his size and average athletic profile at the cornerback position. For the Packers, the stuff he put on tape was just too good to pass up, especially on Day 3.

There’s a higher chance of hitting in the draft by taking big, elite athletes. But size and athleticism are only parts of the scouting process, and sometimes really good football players just find ways to consistently win on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jean-Charles allowed only 17 receptions over 387 coverage snaps in 2020. He’s been terrific getting his hands on the ball, defending 27 passes on just 119 targets into his coverage over his final two collegiate seasons.

The Packers think he has the football IQ and quickness to compete for snaps in the slot.

“I think he has a really good chance to play inside at nickel and do some of those things,” Gutekunst said. “I also think he’s a very strong athlete even though he doesn’t have great height that will allow him to play outside if we need him to. I think we looked at him as a guy that can compete inside. He has a lot of twitch and he gets his hands on a lot of balls. Very productive year this last year at App. State. Just a great kid.”

The pick was well-received. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com highlighted the Packers’ selection of Jean-Charles as one of his three favorite picks from the fifth round.

Scouts don’t always get their way on draft day. On Day 3, Gutekunst listened to his and took a staff favorite in the fifth round. The scouting side of the operation clearly thinks Jean-Charles can play. His future is now in hands of defensive coordinator Joe Barry and secondary coach Jerry Gray, who will attempt to develop him as a pro and find a role for him within the Packers defense.

List

Finding one big thing to love about each of the Packers' 9 draft picks in 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Former Packers WR James Jones thinks Aaron Rodgers situation is ‘fixable’

    James Jones acknowledged a conflict between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the former WR believes it can be resolved.

  • Green Bay Packers draft in 2021 was solid, safe and sensible

    The best way to describe the Packers' 2021 draft class: Solid, safe and sensible.

  • Is Aaron Rodgers laying the foundation to return to the Packers?

    It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]

  • Late-Round RBs With League-Winning Upside

    C.D. Carter analyzes the best rushing environments that could make middle and late-round running backs 2021 fantasy league winners. (AP)

  • Who Will Be the Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!'? These Are the Top Contenders.

    The search for a new face behind the lectern is nearing its conclusion.

  • DEN win Total dependent on Rodgers' choice

    With the Broncos as the favorite to land QB Aaron Rodgers, Corey Parson is targeting the Denver's win Total ahead of the upcoming season. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Packers lose S Raven Greene to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    The former undrafted free agent played in 20 games for the Packers over three seasons.

  • Huntington Ingalls bullish on unmanned growth

    America’s largest military shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls Industries, is known for for aircraft carriers and big deck amphibious ships, but its corporate strategy is sighted in on much smaller platforms.

  • Lori Lightfoot addresses potential Bears move to Arlington Park

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday addressed concerns over the Chicago Bears reported interest in moving from downtowns Soldier Field to the suburbs.

  • Yosh Nijman signs tender

    Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. Nijman will get a shot to replace starter David Bakhtiari if Bakhtiari isn’t ready for the season opener. Bakhtiari is rehabbing a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve late last season. Nijman, 25, appeared in all [more]

  • Bill Belichick's rookie QB track record says Mac Jones is in for a wait

    Bill Belichick isn't known for putting trust in rookie quarterbacks. Could Mac Jones break that trend, or is the No. 15 pick in for a bench stint?

  • Keith Hernandez on St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame induction and Mets Cards rivalry

    Keith Hernandez says how thrilled he is that the fans voted him into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and explains what an honor it is to be in two different team's Hall of Fames. About Keith Hernandez: Keith Hernandez joined SNY in 2006 and is the network's Mets game analyst - working over 100 telecasts each season. Hernandez also contributes to SNY's Mets pre- and post-game shows and to SNY.tv. Prior to joining SNY, Hernandez served as a Mets game analyst for MSG Networks. In addition to his role on Mets telecasts at MSG, Hernandez also served as a baseball analyst for the network's Major League Baseball post-season playoff coverage, including the Subway World Series between the Yankees and Mets. Hernandez has won three Emmy Awards for best "Sports Analyst" for his work on SNY in 2009, 2012, and 2015. Hernandez's Major League Baseball career began in 1974 with the St. Louis Cardinals where he quickly rose to the upper echelon in the League. In 1979, his .344 batting average led the majors and he shared National League MVP honors with Willie Stargell. He joined the New York Mets in 1983 and was instrumental in turning the team around, becoming a cornerstone of the 1986 World Series Championship squad. In addition to being named the first captain in Mets history, Hernandez earned a record 11 consecutive Gold Glove awards from 1978-1988 as a first baseman, batted over .300 in six different seasons, and finished with a lifetime .296 batting average and a career on-base percentage of .384. His career spanned 17 seasons, ending in 1990 with the Cleveland Indians. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Candlestick Chronicles: Trey Lance, QB1?

    Trey Lance might be ready to be the 49ers starting quarterback sooner than we think. Mark Schofield discussed it on Candlestick Chronicles.

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown are banned in mainland China, but Hong Kong traditionally held the largest vigils globally every year, having been promised certain freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, including rights of expression and assembly. Wong, 24, already in prison on other illegal assembly convictions and among 47 activists charged under the city's sweeping national security law, was sentenced in the district court on Thursday.

  • 1998 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

    The 1998 NBA draft is headlined by two all-time great players, both of whom were taken with the final two picks of the Top 10. Those players, of course, were Dirk Nowitzki, who went ninth overall to the Dallas Mavericks, and Paul Pierce, who went ...

  • Minnesota, Virginia join U.S. states easing COVID-19 restrictions

    The governors of two more U.S. states said on Thursday they were lifting most restrictions that were put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus after sharp drops in infection rates and deaths. Both Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam unveiled plans for easing or even completely erasing limits, saying all changes were hinged on vaccination numbers going up, which has helped to diminish COVID-19 case numbers. Northam said Virginia would lift all restrictions on June 15, except for a mask mandate.

  • The 25 most intriguing 2022 NFL draft prospects, including 10 QBs

    Here are 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft whom we find most intriguing.

  • More stimulus checks on the way: IRS distributes another 1.1M, including 'plus-up' payments

    Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.

  • 6-Year-Old Princess Charlotte Is Telling People She’s 16 Now

    “Charlotte says, ‘I’m 6 now, I’ll do what I want.’”

  • This 1972 Pontiac LeMans Wears The GTO Badge Well

    Initially starting out as an optional package for the Pontiac LeMans, the GTO created a whole new genre of cars that continue to draw excitement today.