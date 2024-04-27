Packers select Penn State CB Kalen King at No. 255 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Penn State cornerback Kalen King at No. 255 overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft.

King (5-11, 191) started 22 games over three seasons at Penn State. He finished with 28 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

During the 2022 season, King produced 21 pass breakups, leading the Big Ten. He was a second-team All-American.

After a breakout 2022 season, King struggled in big spots in 2023, including against Marvin Harrison Jr. He also broke up only two passes in 12 games.

King ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds, further hurting his draft stock. His Relative Athletic Score is 6.68 out of 10.0.

King is 21 years old. He attended the Senior Bowl.

The Packers waited until the seventh round to take a true cornerback. King will get a chance to compete for a roster spot behind Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.

King was the final pick of the Packers’ 11-player draft class in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire