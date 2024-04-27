Packers select Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo at No. 169 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo at No. 169 overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Oladapo (6-2, 216) started 39 games over six seasons at Oregon State. He produced 248 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 27 pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles and was a three-time All-Pac 12 pick.

Olapado ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds, hit 36″ in the vertical leap and covered 9-9 in the broad jump. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.18 out of 10.0.

Oladapo was a team captain in 2023. He participated at the Senior Bowl.

Oladapo joins Javon Bullard and Evan Williams as the three safety types selected by the Packers in the 2024 draft.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire