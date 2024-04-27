Packers select Oregon S Evan Williams at No. 111 overall in 2024 draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up and selected Oregon safety Evan Williams with the 111th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Packers sent a fifth-round pick (No. 190 overall) to the New York Jets to move up from No. 126 and select Williams at No. 111.

Williams (5-11, 206) produced 307 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 19 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and four interceptions over 52 games and 45 starts across four seasons at Fresno State and one season at Oregon.

Williams is 22 years old. He was a two-time All-Mountain West pick and a one-time All-Pac 12 pick.

Across the combine and pro day, Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. hit 40″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-6 in the broad jump. He also finished the short shuttle in 4.08 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.10 and completed 18 reps in the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.20.

Williams has almost 500 career snaps on special teams. He blocked a punt and an extra point.

Williams joins Javon Bullard as new draft picks at safety for the Packers. He could immediately contribute as a special teamer for Rich Bisaccia and a backup behind Bullard and Xavier McKinney.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire