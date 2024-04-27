Advertisement

Packers select Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper at No. 91 overall in 2024 draft

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers selected Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper with the 91st overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Hooper (6-2, 231) produced 31.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 10 pass breakups over 51 games and 26 starts with Missouri and Florida.

In 2023, Hopper was a team captain at Missouri and an All-SEC pick. His most productive season came in 2022 when he delivered a career-high 14.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and an interception.

At his pro day, Hopper ran the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 7.42 out of 10.0.

Hopper took a pre-draft visit to Green Bay. He was invited to the Senior Bowl but was unable to participate due to a shoulder injury.

The Packers used a pair of Day 2 picks on SEC linebackers: Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M in Round 2 and Hooper out of Missouri in Round 3.

