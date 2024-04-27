Packers select Georgia S Javon Bullard at No. 58 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia safety Javon Bullard at No. 58 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Bullard produced 8.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups over 40 games and 22 starts. He was a starter as a true sophomore and a preferred starter for two years at Georgia.

Bullard played snaps at slot cornerback and free safety, giving him the interchangeable abilities the Packers want in a defensive back to team with Xavier McKinney. He is an explosive athlete and big-time hitter.

Bullard is 21 years old. He has a Relative Athletic Score of 8.25 out of 10.0.

Bullard joins cornerback Eric Stokes, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt as former Georgia Bulldogs on the Packers defense.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire