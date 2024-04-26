Packers select Arizona OL Jordan Morgan at No. 25 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Morgan started 37 games over five seasons at Arizona. He was a two-time All-Pac 12 selection.

Morgan was the No. 36 overall player on the consensus big board.

According to Pro Football Focus, Morgan allowed only 14 pressures and just one sack last season. He received excellent grades as both a pass protector and run blocker.

Morgan (6-5, 311) is 22 years old. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.24 as an offensive tackle and 9.83 as a guard.

The Packers needed to improve the depth and competition along the offensive line. Morgan will likely get a chance to compete at offensive tackle and guard, with a potential starting spot up for grabs at right guard. Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Morgan as the No. 29 overall player and the No. 2 offensive guard in the class.

The Packers have their franchise quarterback. Now, Brian Gutekunst is making sure Jordan Love is well protected for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire