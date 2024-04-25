Who will the Packers select in the 2024 NFL Draft? WFRV’s predictions for this year’s draft:

(WFRV) – 2024’s NFL Draft is in Detroit, which means it is only one year away from heading to Green Bay for the first time. WFRV did a mock draft to see who we think will get drafted in the first round and where.

Thursday, April 25, marks the beginning of the NFL Draft.

Local 5 News created its own 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the entire first round and the Green Bay Packers’ second-round selections, giving readers an insight into just who we think the team could select.

WFRV-TV Local 5 News 2024 NFL Mock Draft

*Note: This mock draft was done without the use of trades*

In what could be the least surprising pick in this year’s draft, the Chicago Bears made their intentions clear by trading away former first-round pick Justin Fields to the Steelers. Williams is unquestionably the best prospect on the board and is already going to a significantly better situation than last year’s #1 pick Bryce Young. The future looks bright in the windy city.

– Devin Willems, Digital Content Director

Washington is entering the 2024 NFL season under both new ownership and new leadership as a number of coaching positions have changed including the hiring of new Head Coach Dan Quinn and new Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

After so much turnover, instances like this usually see the new staff go out and find “their guy” to lead the team out on the field. After the departure of Sam Howell, who had a mostly solid year in 2023 (3,946yds 21td 21int), the quarterback position is a glaring need and this pick comes down to almost a coin toss between LSU’s Jayden Daniels and UNC’s Drake Maye.

Ultimately, I believe Jayden Daniels is the guy Washington will take here. While he may not have as strong of an arm as Maye, Daniels appears to be a more accurate passer who played in a tougher conference and is not afraid to use his legs as a weapon, something similar to a Kyler Murray style of play who Kingsbury just so happened to draft in his first offseason as the head coach in Arizona.

– Nick Witwer, Digital Content Producer

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

While the Patriots are talking about trading out of this spot, with a lackluster QB class coming next year, you simply cannot put the most important position on the field on hold. The Patriots will need to help build the nest that Maye will be coming into, but Maye is quite the piece to build around. His arm talent alone makes him a top prospect in this class, and as the velocity to hit all kinds of throws at any distance.

Maye is also very athletic and can win with his legs as well, closer to a prime Aaron Rodgers or Joe Burrow from the waist down. He will need to work on ball placement on his throws, as sometimes – he just misses. Other than that – Maye has the tools to become a franchise quarterback for an NFL team.

– Samuel Ellyson, News Producer

4. ARIZONA CARDINALS: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

In a draft class loaded with talent at the wideout position, Marvin Harrison is the consensus cream of the crop. The Cardinals WR room may be the weakest in the NFL and Harrison could make an immediate impact paired with Kyler Murray.

– Ben Newhouse, Digital Content Producer

I would not be surprised if the Chargers traded out of this spot. Jim Harbaugh has his own brand of football, and that starts in the trenches. Harbaugh coached against Fashanu while he was at Michigan, so he may have an idea of what kind of player he is.

Some experts have Fashanu as their #1 tackle, some have him closer to #5. This pick could very well be Joe Alt or J.C. Latham.

If the Chargers stay here at #5, I am not sure they will take a wide receiver. They could very well trade down and still get Fashanu, or another offensive lineman.

– D.W.

This pick is an interesting one in the sense that there are a number of different options for where New York could go. They could get a replacement for the Daniel Jones experiment which seems to have unsuccessfully run its course. They could beef up the offensive line with a number of top-rated tackles still available. They could even go anywhere on the defense as all the top corners and edge rushers have yet to hear their name called.

In the end, I think the Giants wind up taking someone who has an argument for being the best wide receiver in this very deep wide receiver draft class. New York hasn’t had a clear and consistent number-receiving option since Odell Beckham Jr. departed from the team in 2018. Since then, we have already seen two recent star wide receivers also come out of LSU, i.e. Cincinnati’s Jamar Chase and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. Some experts are saying Nabers, with his pure explosiveness and talent, has shown flashes of both those guys while out on the field.

– N.W.

7. TENNESSE TITANS: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Unquestionable pick at this spot. The Tennessee Titans have major problems on the offensive line. And if an offensive lineman was created in a lab – he would look like Joe Alt. Alt has more than 2,200 snaps at Notre Dame, and you never heard his name called as his teammates were making plays, because he was doing his job.

Standing at 6-foot-8, he has the flexibility to get in the three-point stance in run blocking, and his footwork is quick for a player of his size. Alt maintains good drive and leverage off the snap, plus his balance and core strength help him stand out as an easy blue-chip prospect. Additionally, going to a team being coached by Brian Callahan and his father Bill, Alt will only greatly improve his already great technique and be a pillar of the Titans O-Line for a decade.

– S.E.

The Falcons made some notable offseason signings on the offensive side of the ball in Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore so most of their glaring weaknesses are on D. One of the best athletes in the class, Turner can provide instant help on the edge.

– B.N.

9. CHICAGO BEARS: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

While the Chicago Bears may not have as many holes on their roster when compared to last year, having two top-ten picks certainly is a great way to get an infusion of young and exciting talent. The Bears could go multiple ways with this pick, adding to an already quickly ascending defense or more playmakers to ease the transition of a rookie quarterback.

Odunze was the selection I went with as this adds to Chicago’s already impressive receiving room. With DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Cole Kmet, Odunze would bring youth as well as a deep-threat ability that would pair nicely with fellow PAC-12 rookie Caleb Williams.

Adds a nice insurance policy to the team in case Moore or Allen goes down with an injury.

– D.W.

In 2023, Aaron Rodgers’ early season Achilles tear highlighted the need for the Jets to upgrade across, essentially, the entire offensive line. Well, New York did just that through free agency by bringing in the 8x pro-bowler Tyron Smith to block Rodgers’ blind side, Morgan Moses to play the right-side tackle, and John Simpson to play left guard.

With the O-line solidified for at least the 2024 season, the Jets do what the Packers wouldn’t and they draft Rodgers a brand new weapon in the first round. While wide receiver could be an option here with Washington’s Rome Odunze still on the board, the offseason signing of former Charger Mike Williams pushes the Jets to address the tight end position.

Brock Bowers is everything an NFL team could want in a starting tight end as he can do it all. He’s got the speed and explosive athleticism to beat man coverage and find the soft spots in most zone coverages making him an elite target in the passing game which should earn him quick trust from Rodgers. He also comes to the NFL with a solid ability to block defenders which could provide additional help in both run and pass situations should the revamped O-line perform below expectations.

– N.W.

No need to trade up to get a quarterback. JJ McCarthy is a proven winner at Michigan and comes with a lot of experience with a pro-style offense, but he is not a finished product. While you could ask for more in terms of arm talent, McCarthy improved over the past year when it comes to getting to his reads as a passer, having better instincts when pressured, and letting his guys make a play.

Speaking of which, coming into a situation with the best wide receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson, along with Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and a newly acquired Aaron Jones, AND being coached by a bright offensive mind in Kevin O’Connell – the situation couldn’t be better for McCarthy than in Minnesota.

– S.E.

Broncos could literally go anywhere with this pick. If they haven’t traded up, they could look to trade down to stockpile some picks while also getting a QB like Nix, Penix, Rattler later in the draft. Denver’s needs are so plentiful that they also might just go for who they deem as the best available with this pick. Either way Nix seems like a QB fit for Sean Payton.

With 5 years of starter experience already (3 with Auburn & 2 with Oregon) Nix has shown signs of improvement year after year and his stats with his last 2 seasons as a Duck jump off the page.

– B.N.

It is too early to take a quarterback here for the Raiders, and Gardner Minshew has proven that he can be a mediocre quarterback in this league. Current coach Antonio Pearce adds to an already decent offensive line with Troy Fautanu.

He can reportedly play multiple spots on the line and could pair nicely with Kolton Miller down the line.

Plus if the team struggles in 2024, they would likely draft higher next year and could possibly take a QB in next year’s draft.

– D.W.

14. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

Latham enters the draft officially listed at 6’6″ and 342 pounds making him one of, if not, the biggest tackles in this year’s draft class. He’s an absolute force as his build allows him to have top-tier upper and lower body strength leading to him easily creating running lanes for Alvin Kamara, one of the shiftiest backs in the league.

– N.W.

The Colts have been revamping their offense over the past year and a half, with head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson, and a handful of new pass catchers – adding a Brock Bowers would unlock a new mode for this team.

But Bowers isn’t here – so let’s improve the defense.

The Colts haven’t had a great corner in a long time – and no one played cornerback in college football last year than Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. Over the last two years – he has forced the most incompletions among FBS cornerbacks. He has great recovery and acceleration and just knows where the ball is at all times. He is an excellent man corner, however, will need to work on his zone coverage instincts. You could ask for more when it comes to his tackle technique but with a corner – his ability to cover will more than make up for it.

– S.E.

Seattle came up just shy of a playoff birth in 2023 so an immediate impact in the pass rush game could help the Seahawks get over the hump with new head coach Mike Macdonald. Latu has skilled technique that gets him in the backfield often and has shown the ability to play anywhere on the D-line.

– B.N.

The consensus is that Jacksonville needs help in its secondary, and one of the best cornerbacks falls to them in this mock draft. Arnold is described as a ball-hawking cover corner who can consistently get his hands into the catch point and knock down passes.

A good fit here for Jacksonville.

– D.W.

18. CINCINATTI BENGALS: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The Bengals are in a situation similar to the New York Jets in the sense that they have a star quarterback and they want to have a strong passing game but a weak offensive line has led to some injuries.

So far in his career, Burrow has already torn an ACL, MCL, PCL, UCL, and his Meniscus. While some moves have been made already to upgrade his protection (signing Trent Brown), more is needed to ensure Burrow can have a long and successful career in Cincinnati.

Enter to the scene Taliese Fuaga. Fuaga, listed as an offensive tackle, will likely be moved to one of the guard positions as his beefy frame can cause him to struggle and recover against speedy edge rushers. Despite his inability to keep up with those speedy rushers, experts say the move to guard would help him excel at the pro level as he has very active hands to go along with excellent pass-blocking technique.

– N.W.

19. LOS ANGELES RAMS: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Newton may be small for a defensive lineman, but he is so quick and explosive that he makes up for it. He likes to win with his hands and using a variety of pass-rush moves and counters in pass-rush situations. His run defense is nothing to scoff at either, as he constantly gets offensive linemen off balance and disrupts the run.

When you watch highlights, he is constantly in the backfield, which helped him win the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. If he doesn’t win right away, he can get bullied. The Rams lost a legend on the defensive line when Aaron Donald retired. This is not a replacement for him and that would not be fair to expect him to be Aaron Donald, but he will be Jer’Zhan Newton and that is pretty great.

– S.E.

20. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon

The Steelers could go in two directions here, by selecting either a WR or offensive lineman to help newly acquired QB assets in Wilson and Fields. With an abundance of top tier talent still available at each position it will be interesting to see where Pittsburgh goes with pick #20. Powers-Johnson is described as having “complete positional versatility” and will fill any hole the Steelers have on the interior Oline.

– B.N.

Christian Wilkins left the team in free agency, and what some experts are saying is the best interior lineman in the draft is the pick here. The offensive line was a thought, but with a player like Murphy falling to them in a big position need was too hard to pass up.

– D.W.

The Eagles had quite the downfall last season as they went from early Super Bowl contender, looking like they were a shoo-in to win their division, to eventually collapsing and being eliminated on the road in the Wildcard round of the playoffs.

A lot of the blame for the disappointing end to their season can be placed on the defensive side of the ball as they struggled pretty much at all ends in the second half of the season. With aging cornerbacks on the roster (James Bradberry, soon to be 31, and Darius Slay, 33), new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wants and needs to get younger and faster, while finding a guy to contain the other team’s #1 option.

Nate Wiggins is the easy choice, especially after other top corners like Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold already coming off the board. Experts say Wiggins will offer Philadelphia a lockdown corner who has excellent coverage and recovery speed making opposing teams not want to throw his way therefore taking one side of the field, or one specific target out of the game depending on what scheme the Eagles choose to use him in.

– N.W.

23. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Barton is the best offensive lineman when it comes to position versatility. He can play all five positions, and the Vikings could use some help with it comes to guard play, which Barton could play well as his foot speed and length could be a problem at tackle. He is a tough lineman who moves well and has strong hands and a mean streak in the run game.

That means good things for a team that could give the ball to Aaron Jones a lot and help build the confidence of a new young quarterback in JJ McCarthy (see pick 11). He does struggle against power rushers and will need to improve his anchor. Down the line, he could start at center and Minnesota would not need to worry about that position for a long time.

– S.E.

The last time the Cowboys picked a WR in round 1 was with CeeDee Lamb in 2020 so it wouldn’t surprise me if they go with the likes of Adonai Mitchell, Brian Thomas Jr., or Xavier Worthy with pick 24. However, the Cowboys will look to hit on yet another lock on its O line in Mims who is described by many scouts with having the most natural talent and potential in this years class

– B.N.

25. GREEN BAY PACKERS: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

The Green Bay Packers have multiple routes to go here at 25, but it could depend on how the board falls. Safety is a position of need even after signing free agent Xavier McKinney from the New York Giants.

DeJean also has the flexibility to possibly play corner. The offensive line was a thought here for Green Bay, but it looks like back-to-back years with an Iowa player being the Green and Gold’s first-round pick.

– D.W.

This is a Packers pick through and through. He checks all the boxes for size at any position in the secondary and is an amazing athlete. He may be listed as corner and he certainly can play corner, but he can be moved all over the defense. He is one of the best run-defending cornerbacks in this class, and he has such a high football IQ and good stop-and-start speed for his size.

If there was a hole in his game, it’s that he doesn’t have much experience in press coverage, but he can learn to succeed in that role. A shiny new toy for Jeff Hafley.

– S.E.

If DeJean falls this far (which I don’t believe he will) it would be a shock if the Packers don’t select him. DeJean is an absolute weapon in the secondary, which is exactly what the Green & Gold need to take them to new heights.

– B.N.

Many mock drafts have had these two linked all offseason as, Tampa Bay, a playoff team last season, enters the draft needing just two things, interior offensive linemen and edge rushers. We’ll continue that trend here as Demeioun “Chop” Robinson is an absolute monster on the edge who is getting comparisons from experts to the likes of Myles Garrett and Michah Parsons.

Robinson ends his college career at Penn State with less-than-ideal statistics but enters the draft with an overwhelming amount of potential with a high ceiling. His natural quickness, speed, and explosiveness are too much to pass up and should allow him to easily grow into one of the league’s top pass rushers. The Buccaneers should consider themselves very lucky should Robinson fall right into their lap on draft night.

– N.W.

27. ARIZONA CARDINALS: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Verse would have been the first edge rusher off the board last year. He may not have the longest arms when it comes to pass rushers, but he is one of the hardest workers in this draft class. His speed to power is effective and his hands are always powerful and violent.

Having him lineup in a three-point stance next to or opposite BJ Ojulari in Arizona would be a winning combination for the very interesting Cardinals team.

– S.E.

28. BUFFALO BILLS: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

If Josh Allen needs a new weapon, you give Josh Allen a new weapon. The Bills WR room took major hits this offseason after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Although they added Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins, a young wideout that can stretch the field should be concern #1 for the Bills.

Even at the end of Round 1, WR talent remains plentiful but Thomas Jr. stands out here as both a vertical threat and run blocker that could instantly fill the gap that Diggs’ departure leaves.

– B.N.

29. DETROIT LIONS: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Well, this would be the shocker of the first round! Detroit has already shown that it will take who it wants in the first round. Just look at last year when they were questioned for taking Jack Campbell, who some had as a late second-round pick, in the middle of the first round.

Jenkins played at nearby Ann Arbor, and his dad and uncle both played in the NFL. Interior line is an area of improvement for them, and while this may be considered a reach, it does help a need for an already competitive team.

There is always a first-round head-scratcher, and this is where I’m betting it happens. If they go with the more popular choice this could be secondary help via Kool-Aid McKinistry who would join former Alabama teammate Brian Branch.

– D.W.

The Ravens come into the 2024 NFL draft needing to bolster their offense line due to their emphasis on the run. A tackle here in the first round makes sense as Morgan Moses is no longer with the team and Starting right tackle Ronnie Stanley has played in just 31 games throughout the last four seasons.

Guyton gives the Ravens some flexibility on the line as experts expect him to be startable on day one at either tackle position and can flip-flop sides throughout the year as needed. While he does have injury concerns of his own, his play throughout college has been consistent and is worth the first-round price.

This is a win-win situation as he can provide excellent pass protection for the now 2x MVP Lamar Jackson while Baltimore’s emphasis on running the football will help Guyton grow in that area of his game.

– N.W.

31. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

This player started at corner as a freshman in a Nick Saban defense. That should show you how smart and talented this guy is. He plays the game with such poise and produced during his time in Tuscaloosa. His one knock is that he is a good but not elite athlete for the NFL level. And in true NFL corner fashion and something that you should want, he never plays panicked.

– S.E.

32. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

It’s a toss-up between adding a weapon or protection for Mahomes here. Unless they trade up to lock up an OT they love, the available talent at wideout is just too hard to pass up as Day 1 of the 2024 draft wraps up. Put Coleman’s combine/40-yard dash aside, he is a tall and physical receiver who makes contested grabs on a regular basis

– B.N.

With the first-round mock draft over, Local 5 News also made their picks for the Packers in the second round. The Packers hold pick number 41 and pick number 58.

42. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Javon Bullard, Safety, Georgia: With a new Defensive Coordinator, I expect this to be a very defensive draft with maybe a lineman or two and a running back mixed in. Yes, the Packers have made moves at safety with the signing of Xavier Mckinney and now drafting Cooper DeJean, however, DeJean will likely play a hybrid CB/S role leaving true safety still a need.

The Packers have that need officially filled now with the selection of yet another Georgia Bulldog defender, something we’ve seen a lot of in recent years (Stokes, Walker, Wyatt). Bullard gives the Packers a safety with great awareness and above-average instincts. Experts say Bullard also has strengths in moving up to defend the run which is an area the Green Bay defense has notably struggled.

– N.W.

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina: Legette’s stock rose over the past year. He became the focal point of the Gamecock’s passing offense and he produced. He may need to improve on his route running but if he comes to Green Bay, he does not need to contribute right away. But he can be a great contested catch guy and can hit a top speed that is fast for his size.

– S.E.

58. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Payton Wilson, Linebacker, N.C. State: Once again, with no clear holes on the offense and having a new defensive coordinator, the Packers open the draft with three straight defensive picks. After releasing linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, there is a blaring need for an inside linebacker. Sure Quay Walker will take on Campbell’s role as the leader of the defense but someone still has to work beside him.

Wilson had an excellent showing at the scouting combine in Indianapolis and definitely passed the eye test. He brings a little bit of extra speed at the position and is better playing sideline to sideline against the run with experts saying he excels at hunting down ball carriers and could have some third-down blitzing upside.

Wilson does come with some injury concerns, however, that hasn’t turned the Packers away in the past as just last year they drafted two tight ends (Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft) coming off of their own injuries.

– N.W.

Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota: Nubin is the Gopher’s all-time leader in interceptions. He is a great athlete that the Packers will fall in love with. And he can play back in the secondary, where he will just know where the ball is at all times.

He also has the willingness to be physical with the run game, but he will need to be more discipline in his technique as he has a tendency to lead with the crown of his helmet, and he needs to work on his over-aggression in his pursuit of the ball carrier.

– S.E.

