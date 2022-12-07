Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.

“We’re really pleased with his progression and what he’s been able to do,” Gutekunst told reporters on Monday. “I think it would be really good for him, the growth you need to go through, seeing things for the first time, making those mistakes you need to make, but I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”

That progression that Gutekunst mentioned was on display during Love’s performance a few weeks ago in Philadelphia. Filling in for an injured Aaron Rodgers, Love completed six of nine passes for 113 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

In addition to those stats, the version of Love we saw in Philadelphia was much improved compared to his previous performances against Detroit and Kansas City last season. Love’s arm talent was on full display against the Eagles, along with improved footwork that mirrored his eyes as he went through his progressions. Overall, Love was a much more confident passer both in and outside of the pocket as he was decisive in his decision-making and let each pass rip – something Matt LaFleur wanted to see more of during the 2021 preseason.

With that said, Gutekunst would add that there is still ample value for Love to gain by getting more live-game reps. But in addition to his sparse playing time, the Packers have seen him every day in practice for nearly three seasons, and he’s been working with the ones fairly regularly this year as Rodgers has missed some practice time with a thumb and rib injuries. When asked if Love could be a starter in the NFL, Gutekunst replied quickly that he can be.

While Love’s fifth-year option gives off the vibe that the Packers are finally at the crossroads of choosing between him and Rodgers, that really isn’t the case if Green Bay doesn’t want it to be. Still on the final year of his rookie deal in 2023, Love’s cap hit is only $3.9 million – an amount the Packers can easily work into their salary cap even with Rodgers’ contract.

As it currently stands, Love and Rodgers being together once again in 2023 may be the most likely option. Getting out of Rodgers’ contract would be a tall task and come with a massive dead cap hit, totaling more than $40 million. As ESPN’s Rob Demovsky would write, if that trade took place before June 1st of next year, all $40 million would be on the 2023 books. If it took place after that date, $15.8 million would fall in 2023 and $24.4 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, who knows what Love’s trade market even looks like? While the Packers seem to have a good grasp on his abilities, the rest of the NFL doesn’t. On top of that, he has only one year left on his rookie deal and a fifth-year option that will cost almost $20 million, which is a lot of money for a player with 88 career pass attempts.

As always, anything can happen. Maybe Rodgers will decide to retire. Maybe Love decides he wants to start and forces his way out of Green Bay. Whatever decision the Packers make in regards to Love this offseason will be more telling about the 2024 season than anything else.

If declined, perhaps Rodgers plans to play beyond 2023, or the Packers are ready to address quarterback once again in the draft. On the flip side, if picked up, with Rodgers’ having a cap hit in 2024 of nearly $41 million along with Love’s guaranteed $20 million fifth-year option, well, that isn’t cap-friendly at all and just isn’t going to work.

