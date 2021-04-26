Packers seem intent on preserving year-to-year option with Aaron Rodgers

The Packers say Aaron Rodgers will be the team’s quarterback for the “foreseeable future.” While not nearly as entertaining as Kyle Shanahan’s “I can’t guarantee anyone will be alive on Sunday” line, the choice of words represents the team’s latest effort to maintain it’s year-to-year arrangement with Rodgers, without calling it that.

Whatever the words, that’s what it is — unless and until Rodgers has a restructuring or an extension that makes it much more difficult to trade him before June 1, 2022, the Packers have the ability to move on from Rodgers (and on to Jordan Love) after 2021, and then after 2022, and at the absolute latest after 2023. Rodgers surely isn’t a fan of that approach, but he’s opting to measure his words carefully. He saw how quickly the Cheeseheads curdled on Brett Favre after the team nudged him to retire and he strong-armed his way back into the league. Rodgers seems to be determined to not end up being vilified, like Favre was.

The Packers, in turn, seem to be determined to keep Rodgers in a sweet spot of pissed off, angry enough to perform at an MVP level but not so angry that he makes a power play toward the exits. After the 2021 season, it may be impossible to get him to continue to accept a one-year-at-a-time approach, especially if he continues to play at a high level, if the market at quarterback continues to grow, and if Rodgers continues to be in the Jared Goff/Carson Wentz compensation range.

Clearly, Rodgers played more than well enough in 2020 to make Love a moot point, for now. After 2021, the Packers will revisit the situation. And so on, until they finally make the decision that will justify their decision to ignore more pressing needs and to draft a future quarterback a year ago.

However the coming season plays out, characterizing Rodgers as the quarterback for the “foreseeable future” seems like nothing more than an effort to help the Packers continue to foresee a future of flexibility when it comes to the question of which quarterback will be the starter in 2022.

Packers seem intent on preserving year-to-year option with Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk