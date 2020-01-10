Packers seek 700 snow shovelers before NFL playoff game

New York (AFP) - Faced with a major winter storm striking their home stadium before they host an NFL playoff game Sunday, the Green Bay Packers are seeking up to 700 snow shovelers.

Lambeau Field and parts of rural Wisconsin are expected to receive eight to 10 inches (20-25 centimeters) of snow Saturday night and early Sunday, so the team wants people to help clear the stadium starting at 6 a.m. Sunday (1200 GMT).

That's just under 12 hours before kickoff as the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks with the winner advancing to the National Conference final -- one step from next month's Super Bowl.

The Packers will provide shovels and pay $12 an hour but they won't be letting shovelers into the game. Vehicles can only park in stadium lots temporarily and when the job is done the vehicles must vacate so ticket holders have room to park.

Shovelers will go through the same stadium security procedures to ensure safety, including metal detectors. No bags, backpacks or purses will be allowed inside for the shovelers, who must be at least 18 years old.

Forecasters predict light winds and sub-freezing temperatures with possible snow showers for the game.

Fans can get free hot chocolate and hot cider from the Packers to combat the cold at stations throughout Lambeau Field, with warnings to dress warmly and watch for signs for frostbite or hypothermia.

Ice skating, tubing and live ice carving will be available as part of gameday festivities.