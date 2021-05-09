Packers see rookie WR Amari Rodgers as ‘complete football player’

The Green Bay Packers don’t feel the need to categorize rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers as a niche player, even if the third-round pick looks perfect for very specific roles in his new football home.

Coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers see Rodgers as a “complete football player” who can play every receiver position, handle blocking assignments and gadget roles and contribute on special teams.

“He’s a legitimate receiver whether we use him on the outside or in the slot. He’s got return ability. He could potentially be a dual returner for us. I think he’s a complete football player,” LaFleur said following the draft.

Rodgers played a number of different roles at Clemson, including in the slot, in the backfield, on the perimeter and as a returner. He’s experienced getting the ball in space and creating yards on manufactured touches, but also running routes from a variety of alignments and blocking for others.

“His versatility is huge in this offense. His ability on first and second down to go outside, he’s got a good build him. The expectation is on the run downs to be able to dig out safeties and corners, to be a premier blocker,” LaFleur said. “And when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s pretty dynamic. You can use him a lot of different ways. Whether it’s on jet motion or in the passing game, he’s a really good route runner. He’s just a complete football player. He’s got great play strength and he’s proved it over the course of his career at Clemson.”

Rodgers finished his Clemson career ranked sixth in school history in catches (181). He also produced 2,777 all-purpose yards and scored 17 touchdowns. According to the school, he’s just the fifth Clemson player since 2000 to score a touchdown as a receiver, runner and punt returner.

The Packers could use Rodgers in the slot, on gadget plays and in the return game, making him a potential answer to three openings within the offense and special teams. Think a mix between Randall Cobb and Tyler Ervin, but in Ty Montgomery’s body.

No wonder the Packers gave up a fourth-round pick to move up seven slots in the third round and get him.

“He fills so many holes for us. That’s one of the reasons why we traded up for him,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Not only as a punt returner and a slot receiver, but the creativity that Matt has within his offense. The jet sweeps, and screens. He’s a 212-pound receiver, he’s not one of these smaller guys. So I think kick returning could be part of his arsenal as well. He’s just built for us up here in Green Bay. Very versatile player. Very smart player.”

The Packers often used running back Tyler Ervin as the gadget player and returner over the last two seasons. In Rodgers, the Packers now have a similar type of player, but with far more receiving potential. The No. 1 scoring offense in football from a year ago has added a brand new dimension.

