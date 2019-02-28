Packers see a role for Jimmy Graham next season

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst wants to spend more in free agency than past Packers bosses have.

And he’s intent on spending more on one of his first examples.

While he didn’t come right out and say it, Gutekunst suggested that the Packers like what Jimmy Graham brought to the team last season, and wants to bring him back next year. That will require the payment of a $5.3 million roster bonus in March.

“Yeah, obviously Jimmy had a productive year for us last year,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Was really, really proud of him. He fought through a lot of things just to be out there. Guys who have played as long as he has don’t have to do that, so his professionalism was on display each and every day. Yeah, I look forward to seeing what he can do for us this year.”

He caught 55 passes for 636 yards and two touchdowns last year, which weren’t up to anyone’s expectations. But they’re apparently intent on keeping him as a target for Aaron Rodgers in a new offense that may make him a bigger part of things.