Packers see “faster and stronger” Amari Rodgers this offseason

After the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders, many wondered who the team would add at wide receiver before the 2022 season.

They signed Sammy Watkins and drafted three wideouts, but they are also looking for growth from holdovers from last season’s roster. One of those players is 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers.

Rodgers only caught four passes for 45 yards and made his biggest contributions as a returner during his rookie season. Wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said this week that he’s seen Rodgers “taking those steps” to become a more viable offensive option.

“Biggest thing we worked on, I talked to him in the offseason, how do you get your confidence? Well, you work and train harder than you ever did,” Vrable said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com. “So if you were to see him right now, he already looks faster and stronger than he ever did. He’s in the best shape of his life. His mindset is, ‘I’m going to be the No. 1 guy at all three positions.’ He has that going for him. His route-running is already cleaner and crisper. He’s trained an entire offseason.”

An offseason of change in the Packers receiving corps opened the door for new players to make an impression. It sounds like Rodgers’ bid to do that got off on the right foot.

