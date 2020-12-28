Packers’ season finale vs. Bears flexed to late afternoon time slot

The NFL flexed the season finale between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears to the late afternoon timeslot in Week 17.

The game, now at 3:25 p.m CT, was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Packers and Bears both have playoff positioning on the line. The Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win, while the Bears can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

FOX will still broadcast the game.