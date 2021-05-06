Packers searching for new QB to add to roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With only two quarterbacks on the roster, and one – MVP Aaron Rodgers – currently skipping the virtual offseason workout program while battling the organization, the Green Bay Packers are on the hunt for a new quarterback to add.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers have “begun exploring” the quarterback market, which includes veteran quarterback options.

General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed following the draft that he would need to add at least one or two new quarterbacks at some point this offseason.

The issue isn’t just tied to Rodgers’ situation. The Packers lost Tim Boyle in free agency, leaving only Rodgers and Jordan Love on the roster at quarterback. Even if Rodgers remains, the team will need a third option to develop.

An experienced passer makes sense given that Rodgers could sit out the entire offseason workout program and potentially even training camp. Love has no playing experience at the NFL level, so a veteran could provide some insurance at the game’s most important position while Rodgers determines his own future.

The Packers did not add an undrafted free agent at quarterback immediately following the draft. It’s possible the team could sign both a college free agent and a veteran free agent at some point this offseason.

List

Official uniform numbers for Green Bay Packers' 2021 draft class

Recommended Stories

  • Packers looking to add QBs, with only Jordan Love likely to show up to OTAs

    The Packers only have two quarterbacks on their roster, so they were obviously going to add at least one before the start of training camp. But the Aaron Rodgers situation may have given them a sense of urgency. Given the expectation that Rodgers will not participate in Organized Team Activities, the Packers are looking to [more]

  • NFL draft's 17 biggest instant-impact rookies: Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts could make waves in Year 1

    While some NFL players take a while to demonstrate their true value, these draft picks could get off to a fast start with their pro careers.

  • iA Financial Group Reports Good First Quarter Results

    For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, iA Financial Corporation (TSX: IAG) reports net income attributed to common shareholders of $172.9 million, diluted earnings per common share (EPS) of $1.61 and return on common shareholders' equity (ROE)1 for the trailing twelve months of 12.7%. Core EPS was $1.79 and core ROE for the trailing twelve months was 13.6%.

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?

  • John Kuhn says Aaron Rodgers trying to take destiny into his own hands

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn spent nine years as a teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. He knows Rodgers well and those inside the Packers front office whom Rodgers is current beefing with. In an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, Kuhn said that he’s spoken with Rodgers recently and that [more]

  • Vikings GM Rick Spielman talks Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

    Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman talked about the situation with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Or at least, he discussed it as much as he could.

  • The Rush: Olympic legend Katie Ledecky had a hard time finding a pool to train in during the pandemic

    Olympic legend Katie Ledecky joined The Rush to talk about her training regimen, finding a pool to swim in during covid and the IOC rules regarding Olympic protests.

  • Terry Bradshaw has more things to say about Aaron Rodgers

    Terry Bradshaw was trending on Twitter today. Fortunately, it wasn’t because he’d finally done what he’d supposedly done in 2007. Bradshaw continued his assault against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show. Among other things, Bradshaw said Rodgers “has probably the worst footwork I’ve ever seen for a starting quarterback.” Frankly, [more]

  • Richard Sherman says Washington would be ‘cool opportunity’ for Aaron Rodgers

    Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has quite the future ahead of him as an NFL analyst once his outstanding playing career is finished.

  • Trey Lance in best situation to win Rookie of Year, draft analyst believes

    ESPN's Matt Miller thinks Trey Lance is in a prime spot to be named 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the 49ers.

  • Brett Favre doesn't expect Aaron Rodgers to play for Packers again

    Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre believes the reported schism between Aaron Rodgers and the franchise is real, and big enough that it is a long shot Rodgers will ever suit up for the legendary franchise again. Reports leaked on the first day of the NFL Draft that Rodgers was miffed with the Packers, specifically their front office, and told some within the organization he'd never play for them again. In a radio interview with ESPN Wisconsin, Favre said he wasn't optimistic Rodgers would return.

  • Bills GM Beane would consider cutting unvaccinated player

    Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane would theoretically consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the team being able to lift NFL COVID-19 protocols restricting in-person team meetings. “Yeah, I would,” Beane told the team-sponsored “ One Bills Live” broadcast on Wednesday. Beane's response was to a question about potentially cutting a player at the lower end of Buffalo's 53-man roster, and comes when the NFL is loosening its restrictions for teams whose staff and players have been fully vaccinated.

  • When Bill and Melinda Gates divorce, who gets the 66,000-square-foot mansion?

    Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce could put several luxury homes in play, including a cavernous estate complete with a trampoline room.

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

    McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Chris Weidman issued 6-month medical suspension

    Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021