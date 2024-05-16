Packers scheduled to play 4 straight primetime games late in 2024 season

The 2024 schedule for the Green Bay Packers is officially out, and one stretch stands out above all the rest: four straight primetime games between Week 13 and Week 16.

Barring a flex scheduling change, nationally televised audiences will see the Packers for a month straight during the heart of playoff positioning time in the NFL.

Here’s the stretch of primetime games for the Packers spanning November and December:

— vs. Miami Dolphins on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving night)

— at Detroit Lions on Dec. 5 (Thursday Night Football)

— at Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15 (Sunday Night Football)

— vs. New Orleans Saints on Dec. 23 (Monday Night Football)

“That will definitely will be a tough four-game stretch,” said coach Matt LaFleur, per Packers.com. “Going into the season, those are four teams that I think project to be very tough football teams. But it is nice to have two of those, at least, at home with San Francisco and then following it up with Miami on Thanksgiving, which is great to have a Thanksgiving night game in Lambeau.”

Last season, the Packers were 2-3 in primetime games, with early-season losses to the Lions at home and Raiders on the road mixed in with big wins over the Chiefs at home and Vikings on the road and a wild loss to the Giants during the late-season surge.

The Packers are scheduled to play the maximum five total primetime games in 2024: the Week 1 opener in Brazil against the Eagles and the four-game stretch from Week 13-16. After returning home from Brazil, the Packers will play 10 straight games in the noon or 3:25 timeslot.

The season finale’s date and time is currently to be determined, so it’s possible the Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears could be flexed into primetime.

