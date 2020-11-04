The 49ers closed their facility on Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test, but there’s been no change to the plans for Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers remain on schedule to fly from Wisconsin to California on Wednesday afternoon.

The Packers have been dealing with their own COVID-19 issues this week. Running back AJ Dillon tested positive and will not play Thursday. The team will also be without running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin as they were found to be high-risk close contacts of Dillon’s before he tested positive.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is reportedly the 49ers player who tested positive. There has not been any word about players from the 49ers who fall into that category.

Packers on schedule to fly to California on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk