Packers schedule annual ‘Family Night Scrimmage’ for Aug. 5

The Green Bay Packers scheduled the team’s annual “Family Night Scrimmage” for Friday, Aug. 5.

The 21st edition of the event will be held at Lambeau Field.

According to the team, $10 tickets to Family Night will become available on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m on Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can enter Lambeau Field at 5:30 p.m. Warmups are scheduled for 7:00 and the start of practice at 7:30.

The scrimmage will be televised across the state of Wisconsin on the Packers TV Network.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said training camp practices will begin July 27.