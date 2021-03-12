Packers save $750K in cap space by restructuring Adrian Amos’ deal
The Green Bay Packers created modest salary cap savings by restructuring the contract of safety Adrian Amos.
According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the restructuring involved converting all $1.5 million of Amos’ roster bonus into a signing bonus, saving $750,000 on the cap in 2021.
Amos’ four-year deal has two years left. By converting the roster bonus into a signing bonus, the Packers were able to prorate the money, splitting the cap charge up evenly between 2021 and 2022. The $750,000 saved on this year’s cap will be added to Amos’ cap hit in 2022.
Amos was scheduled to count $10,300,000 on the cap in 2021. The Packers lowered that number to $9,550,000 but also increased his cap hit in 2022 – initially set at $10,900,000 – to $11,650,000.
The Packers could have converted some of Amos’ $4.9 million base salary into the signing bonus, creating more savings, but the team is clearly wary about pushing too much money into the future.
The $750,000 in savings should get the Packers to around $8.93 million over the cap. They were at around $9.68 million over entering Friday, according to Over the Cap.
