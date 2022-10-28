Packers’ Sammy Watkins: ‘I’m excited’ to face Bills for first time

Sammy Watkins lives in Buffalo Bills lore.

Traded by the team in 2017 after new head coach Sean McDermott and the front office wanted a shake up, most don’t look back on Watkins fondly.

Many will put Watkins under a generalized umbrella of negative feeling due to injury issues. But in truth, Watkins might not fully deserve that stigma. No one means to get hurt.

As the story goes, the Bills traded two first-round picks for Watkins at the 2014 NFL draft. He had production with the team, including a 1,000-plus yard season in only 13 games played in 2015.

Eventually came that deal where he was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams for EJ Gaines and a draft pick.

Yes, Watkins did have some choice words in the time that followed. Those weren’t exactly pointed toward the region or fan base, though.

Kind of in an understandable fashion, he wasn’t happy with McDermott. Watkins said he was “scarred” that the coach and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did not trust him.

Would you feel any different? Probably not.

By now you might be saying something like “hold up, of course I would. I’m a Bills fan and he’s not.”

Wrong again.

Watkins openly had admitted prior to being taken by the Bills that he grew up a fan–Eric Moulds and Peerless Price were guys he knew.

Fast forward to today and Watkins is closing in on a special occasion. He’s now with the Green Bay Packers (3-4) and his team will travel to Buffalo for a Week 8 contest.

It’s going to be the first time he faces the Bills (5-1) since being traded.

Time has evidently healed a bit because Watkins discussed his feelings about facing Buffalo with reporters.

The guy has always seemed pretty straight forward. In doing so this week, he called the Bills still “his team” and the “best in the NFL right now.”

All in all, he said he’s excited for the big day.

For Watkins’ full thoughts on the Bills and upcoming game, see the attached YouTube player below:

