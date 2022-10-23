Packers’ Sammy Watkins could face Bills for first time in his career

Sammy Watkins might be facing the Buffalo Bills for the first time in his career in Week 8.

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers activated the receiver from the team’s injured reserve list. He had missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

This spring, the 29-year-old signed as a free agent with the Packers. Due to injury, his status was up in the air for Buffalo’s Week 8 matchup with Green Bay following the bye.

Pending any setbacks this Sunday when the Packers face the Washington Commanders, Watkins will face the Bills in Buffalo for the first time in his career since the team traded him.

At the 2014 NFL draft, the Bills traded all the way to the fourth-overall pick to take Watkins. After the team hired head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, that duo wanted a shake up.

Amongst the move made to do just that was to deal Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 in a blockbuster move.

In the years since, Watkins has been rostered by teams that have faced the Bills, namely the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was inactive on those two occasions and did not play.

In two games this year with the Packers, Watkins has six catches for 111 yards.

