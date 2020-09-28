Packers and Saints keep trading blows

Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees are trading shots, and Rodgers may have just caught a break.

The Packers went up 27-20, after Rodgers hit tight end Marcedes Lewis for an 18-yard touchdown.

The Saints clearly felt Lewis pushed off on the play, with safety Malcolm Jenkins protesting immediately. But there was no call on the field, and as Saints coach Sean Payton is likely aware, there’s no mechanism to challenge pass interference this season.

The Saints got the right kind of payback, with running back Alvin Kamara tying the game again on a 52-yard catch-and run on the next possession, setting up what should be an epic fourth-quarter finish.

It was Kamara’s second touchdown of the night, as the Saints have looked smoother on offense than they have this season.

