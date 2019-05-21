Packers safety Josh Jones wants to be traded

Usually when guys sit out of OTAs, they want something.

For Packers safety Josh Jones, it’s a new address.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Jones is skipping OTAs in hopes of a trade to a new team.

The 2017 second-rounder (61st overall) has asked to be traded and thinks a change of scenery would be best for both sides, but the Packers seem to have come to that conclusion without him.

After being leapfrogged by undrafted rookie Kentrell Brice last year, the handwriting was on the wall in large letters. Then the Packers spent heavily in free agency for Bears safety Adrian Amos, and used a first-round pick on Darnell Savage Jr.