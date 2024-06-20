Packers safety Javon Bullard's digital likeness suffers a tough fate in Madden 25 trailer

Video-game franchise Madden released its trailer for "Madden 25" Thursday, showcasing some of the new features available in the wildly popular NFL game, and one Green Bay Packers newcomer noticed he was getting picked on right out of the gate.

Second-round draft pick and safety Javon Bullard, wearing his No. 20 jersey, gets faked out of his shoes by an Atlanta Falcons ballcarrier in what viewers are led to believe is an opening kickoff. Bullard, getting an early glimpse of his first appearance in Madden, took the reveal in stride.

"damn I get juked out on the first play," he tweeted Thursday, with several laughing/crying emojis.

damn i get juked out on the first play😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/HMGKiuXCnT — Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) June 20, 2024

Of course, it isn't necessarily a guarantee that Bullard will be on the kickoff team ... and, the Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles to start the year, so this isn't a strict Week 1 simulation. Furthermore, the first images in the trailer include a kickoff to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the player returning the kick is ... quarterback Justin Fields.

The other prominently featured Packers player in the trailer? Surprise, it's center Josh Myers.

Madden 25 arrives Aug. 16.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: First 'Madden' appearance doesn't go well for Javon Bullard