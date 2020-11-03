Packers could be without their top 3 RBs vs. 49ers after positive COVID-19 test

The Green Bay Packers could be pretty thin at running back when they suit up to face the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday.

The Packers announced Tuesday that running back Jamaal Williams was being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he will join fellow running back A.J. Dillon. The reserve/COVID-19 list denotes players who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a known positive.

Both players will miss Thursday’s game, and the fate of the Packers’ running game could rest on starter Aaron Jones being able to return from a calf injury during a short week.

Will Packers RB Aaron Jones play this week?

Jones, who ranks No. 5 in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 77.8, has missed the Packers’ last two games with a calf injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are unsure if Jones will be able to return for Thursday’s game.

In the two games Jones has missed, the Packers are 1-1 and have still managed to average more than 100 rushing yards at around 4.0 yards per rush, but none of the running backs responsible for that production will be on the field Thursday.

Missing Aaron Jones again would not be good for the Packers. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) More

Who are Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams?

Here is how the Packers’ depth chart at running back currently looks for Thursday night’s game:

Aaron Jones (unclear, calf injury)

Jamaal Williams (out, COVID-19 list)

A.J. Dillon (out, COVID-19 list)

Tyler Ervin

Dexter Williams (currently on practice squad)

Combined career rushing yards for the duo at the bottom: 79.

Ervin was a fourth-round pick for the Houston Texans back in 2016, but has spent much of his playing time on special teams and as a receiver. As a runner, he has 68 rushing yards across five seasons. Williams was a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame last season, but has been active in only five career games.

One of the two players will have to step up on Thursday if Jones is out, or the Packers will have to get very, very creative.

Niners banged up too

Amazingly, the Packers should still be only the second-most banged-up team playing on Thursday. The top honor goes to the Niners, who are having a truly cursed season.

Here is a very sad list to look at:

So that’s multiple All-Pros, the team’s starting quarterback, its starting running back, plus multiple other starters.

With everyone healthy, Packers-Niners seemed set to deliver one of the better Thursday night games of the year. Now, it could just be an exercise of who is healthier.

More from Yahoo Sports: