Packers running back AJ Dillon is hosting a launch party at Lambeau Field for his new children's book. 5 things to know.

Green Bay Packers fans are used to seeing AJ Dillon power his way over defenders at Lambeau Field as the team's bruising running back the last three seasons.

Hey, you might even see him in overalls when wind chills are near 0 degrees at the Frozen Tundra.

But next week, you can see him in a different role: children's book author.

Dillon, who has become a popular player on and off the field since he was drafted by the Packers in the second round in 2020, is hosting a book launch party for "Quadzilla Finds His Footing" on Tuesday outside Lambeau Field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote the book in the offseason.

Join me on July 11th at Lambeau Field as we celebrate the thrilling book launch of Quadzilla Finds His Footing! 📚✨ So excited to share this incredible journey with you all. See you there! https://t.co/C2PH1fg5Cw pic.twitter.com/vuc7VcKRE9 — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) June 9, 2023

Here are five things to know about the event and book:

When and where is AJ Dillon's book launch?

The book launch party is from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 11, at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the Lambeau Field parking lot, 1265 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay.

Advertisement

Do I need a ticket to get into AJ Dillon's book launch?

Yes. To guarantee entrance into the event, you should pre-order tickets. You can do that via the book's publishing site, here.

Tickets cost $50. That will get you an autographed hardcover copy of the book when you arrive, a photo of your group with Dillon and one entry ticket into a raffle for a signed AJ Dillon jersey.

If tickets are available on the day of the event, they will cost $55.

Packers running back AJ Dillon is hosting a launch party on Tuesday at Lambeau Field for his new children's book, "Quadzilla Finds His Footing."

Will there be unsigned copies of 'Quadzilla Finds His Footing' available to buy?

Unsigned copies of the book may be available for purchase at the event for retail price, which is $21.99 for hardcover and $15.99 for paperback.

Advertisement

The book is also available on backorder through the Packers Pro Shop. You can pre-order the book and it will ship within one to two weeks of the launch date.

Packers running back AJ Dillon wrote a children's book titled "Quadzilla Finds His Footing" this offseason. He's hosting a book launch on Tuesday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

What is 'Quadzilla Finds His Footing' about and why did Dillon write the book?

The uplifting book teaches readers about self-confidence, trying new things and friendship.

The book centers around the fictional monster Quadzilla — in honor of one of Dillon's nicknames — and his friends. Quadzilla gets discouraged when he struggles in activities, but then his friends introduce him to football to cheer him up.

Dillon wrote the book in preparation of becoming a father this offseason. Dillon and his wife, Gabrielle, who make the Green Bay area their home, welcomed their first born, Trey, in May.

Advertisement

"I wanted something to share with him, and hopefully I can pass along the story of Quadzilla throughout our family for years to come," Dillon said in an interview with the book's publishing company.

AJ Dillon and Door County: Packers running back has become unofficial ambassador for his adopted second home. Here are his favorite spots.

What else should I know about 'Quadzilla Finds His Footing'?

Dillon partnered with a local company and local illustrator for the book.

The Waukesha-based Orange Hat Publishing Company is the publisher and Thiensville-based Summer Morrison is the illustrator.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: AJ Dillon hosting book launch party for 'Quadzilla Finds His Footing'