Packers running back Aaron Jones carted to locker room with knee injury vs. Chargers

Aaron Jones left the field on a cart in Week 11. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts via Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. Jones suffered the injury near the end of the second quarter, and was holding his knee before leaving the field.

Jones was evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sideline, and was carted the locker room. He held a hand up for fans as he left the field.

Aaron Jones is getting carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/DSgoX16kbz — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 19, 2023

The Packers confirmed Jones sustained a knee injury. He was initially considered questionable to return, but the Packers eventually ruled him out.

The team also ruled out backup running back Emanuel Wilson, who got hurt shortly after Jones left the game.

Jones signed a four-year, $48 million deal to remain with the team in 2021. He restructured that contract before the start of the 2023 NFL season to stay with the Packers.

Jones opened the season strong, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown and hauling in two passes for 86 yards and another score in a Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears. He sustained a hamstring injury during that game, and missed the next two games. Jones played in Week 4, but aggravated the injury and missed Week 5.

He returned from that injury in Week 7 and played in the Packers' last four games prior to Sunday's injury.

Despite losing Jones, the Packers managed to defeat the Chargers 23-20 in Week 11.