Are the Packers about to go on a run? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses if the Green Bay Packers are about to go on a run.
"GMFB" discusses if the Green Bay Packers are about to go on a run.
Christian Kirk is having a career year, but he's more concerned about getting some wins.
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
The Cowboys sign a WR even with OBJ still available, make some practice squad moves at center, and stay near the top in the power rankings. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
Rafael Nadal made too many errors to give himself a chance at another accolade.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.
The road to the playoffs will not be an easy one for the New York Giants, who have the NFL's hardest remaining strength of schedule.
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one touchdown pass away from setting the program's single-season record.
Parks Frazier has specialized in two-minute situations with the Colts. On Sunday, he showed off that experience in his first game as play-caller.
The New York Giants and Detroit Lions square off on Sunday afternoon in Week 11, so here are five things fans should know.