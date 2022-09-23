Packers rule out WR Sammy Watkins, list 4 others as questionable for Week 3 vs. Bucs

The Green Bay Packers ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins and listed four others – including two other wide receivers – as questionable on the final injury report before Sunday’s Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice this week. He caught three passes for a team-high 93 yards during the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears. The veteran receiver has an alarming history with this type of injury: Now in three of the last four years, he’s missed a game due to a hamstring issue.

The four questionable players for Sunday: left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receiver Randall Cobb (illness), tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring).

It’s possible Bakhtiari will make his long-awaited debut to the 2022 season, but nothing is certain at this point. He practiced on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark, kicker Mason Crosby, offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins and receiver Allen Lazard don’t have an injury designation and will play Sunday, barring a setback.

With Watkins out and Cobb and Watson potentially out or limited, the Packers are expecting more work available for rookie Romeo Doubs, who has six catches in his first two NFL games.

The Buccaneers will likely be without three preferred starters, and three receivers, including Julio Jones, are questionable.

Packers injury report

Questionable: LT David Bakhtiari, WR Randall Cobb, TE Marcedes Lewis, WR Christian Watson

Out: WR Sammy Watkins

Buccaneers injury report

Questionable: WR Julio Jones, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, WR Breshad Perriman

Doubtful: LT Donovan Smith, TE Cade Otton

Out: WR Chris Godwin, DL Akiem Hicks

