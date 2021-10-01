Packers rule out WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Week 4 vs. Steelers

The Green Bay Packers won’t have speedy wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the team would be ruling out Valdes-Scantling for Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

Not having Valdes-Scantling will rob the Packers of a starting wide receiver and the offense’s top deep threat. He played roughly 65 percent of the offense’s snaps during the first three games.

Valdes-Scantling was injured on a passing play in the fourth quarter last week against the San Francisco 49ers. He didn’t practice at all this week. LaFleur said the Packers would be cautious with his recovery from a soft-tissue injury.

Without Valdes-Scantling, the Packers will likely lean more on Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor and rookie Amari Rodgers behind Davante Adams. It’s possible Equanimeous St. Brown could be elevated from the practice squad.

Through three games, Valdes-Scantling has six catches on 16 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. Eight of his targets have been thrown over 20 yards in the air.

List