Packers rule out trio of players with new injuries vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are having a good time at Levi’s Stadium, but a couple of injuries are worth monitoring as the second half starts.

The Packers ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Dexter Williams and linebacker Krys Barnes for the rest of the game with injuries.

UPDATE: The Packers also ruled out offensive tackle Rick Wagner with a knee injury.

Alexander suffered a concussion. Williams is dealing with a knee injury. Barnes has a calf injury.

It’s possible coach Matt LaFleur will be able to provide brief updates following the game on Thursday night.

The Packers are short-handed at cornerback without Alexander and Kevin King, so Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson and Ka’dar Hollman are handling the position. Aaron Jones and Tyler Ervin are all the Packers have left at running back, while Ty Summers replaced Barnes at inside linebacker.

The Packers lead 21-3 in the third quarter.

Fortunately for LaFleur’s team, the Packers don’t play again until Nov. 15, providing time for his players to get healthy before the Packers host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field in Week 10.