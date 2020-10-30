Packers rule out RB Aaron Jones (calf) for Sunday vs. Vikings
A calf injury will keep Packers running back Aaron Jones out of a second straight game. The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s visit from the Vikings. Jones initially suffered his calf injury during practice last Thursday. He missed the Packers’ win over the Houston Texans and hasn’t practiced this week. Without Jones, the Packers will lean on Jamaal Williams – who totaled 114 yards last week in Houston – and rookie A.J. Dillon. Over his first four games, Jones rushed for 389 yards and five touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 161 yards and two more scores.