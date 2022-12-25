Packers rule out KR Keisean Nixon, WR Christian Watson questionable with hip injury

The Green Bay Packers might have to play the second half in Miami without two of their most explosive playmakers.

Kick returner and cornerback Keisean Nixon has been ruled out with a groin injury, while receiver Christian Watson is questionable to return with a hip injury.

Rookie Romeo Doubs took over as kick returner.

Watson was on the sideline and without a helmet to open the second half.

Nixon returned two kickoffs for 113 yards in the first half, including a 93-yarder. Watson caught six passes on eight targets for 49 yards, including a late fourth-down conversion.

If Watson can’t go the rest of the way, the Packers will roll with Doubs, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard as the primary receivers.

The Packers are also without defensive lineman Dean Lowry (calf) and right tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder).

