Packers rule out Jaire Alexander, Krys Barnes, Dexter Williams

The Packers have ruled out four players for the second half.

With a 21-3 halftime lead, why would they return?

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion), inside linebacker Krys Barnes (calf) and running back Dexter Williams (knee) are done for the night.

Alexander had one tackle.

Barnes had a team-leading three tackles in the first half.

Williams had two carries for 8 yards.

The already undermanned 49ers list cornerback Kâ€™Waun Williams (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (foot) as questionable to return.

