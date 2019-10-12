Packers rule out Davante Adams for Monday night

More than two weeks after Packers receiver Davante Adams suffered a toe injury late in a prime-time loss to the Eagles, Adams still isn’t ready to go.

The Packers have announced that Adams is out for Monday night’s game against the Lions.

Green Bay managed to win last Sunday without Adams in Dallas, which showed that the offense is starting to find a way to move the ball without relying on Adams to catch it or to attract attention away from others. Against Detroit, the Packers will need others (like NFC offensive player of the week Aaron Jones) to step up, again, if Green Bay hopes to climb to 5-1.

Adams has 25 catches for 378 yards in 2019. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is second on the team in receiving yards, with 235.