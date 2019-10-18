Packers rule out Davante Adams, hold out hope for other injured wideouts

The Packers practiced without their top three receivers this week, but only one of them has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Friday press conference that Davante Adams will miss his third straight game with a turf toe injury. He said that the team is holding out hope that Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will improve enough to play on Sunday.

“We’ve got 48 hours, so we’ve got time to see if they’ll come around,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Allison suffered a concussion against the Lions on Monday night while Valdes-Scantling is dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd are the other receiver options for the Packers.