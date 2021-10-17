Packers rule out S Darnell Savage with concussion

The Green Bay Packers won’t have one of their starting safeties to finish Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Darnell Savage is officially out for the rest of Sunday after he was diagnosed with a concussion, per the team.

Savage, a third-year safety, was injured making a tackle in the open field on Bears running back Khalil Herbert to open the second half.

Savage will now enter the league’s concussion protocol, and he’ll need to pass through each stage before returning to the field. The Packers play the Washington Football Team next Sunday.

During the first five games, Savage was on the field for 305 plays or roughly 97 percent of the defense’s snaps.

Joe Barry’s defense is hanging on for dear life. The Packers are already down both starting cornerbacks (Jaire Alexander, Kevin King) and now both starting edge rushers (Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith). Preston Smith exited Sunday’s game with an oblique injury.

Related