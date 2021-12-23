Packers rule Billy Turner, Malik Taylor out for Saturday

Right tackle Billy Turner will miss another game for the Packers.

Turner started the first 13 games of the season, but he has been ruled out for the second week in a row due to a knee injury. Dennis Kelly will likely start in his place on Christmas against the Browns.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was also ruled out. He’s yet to play this season because of an extended recovery from last season’s torn ACL and he didn’t practice at all this week after getting in three limited sessions last week.

Wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) was ruled out, which leaves the Packers with four healthy receivers on the 53-man roster. Marquez Valdes-Scantling went on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week.

Linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) won’t play and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) is the lone member of the roster listed as questionable for this weekend.

