Packers roster cuts: Tracking the path 80 players

As was the case last week, the Green Bay Packers must reduce their roster by five players by Tuesday’s deadline. This week, general manager Brian Gutekunst must trim his roster from 85 players to 80.

Packers Wire will track all the cuts down to 80 here:

LB Kamal Martin

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers released Martin on Monday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. A surprising cut, to be sure. Martin, a fifth-round pick in 2020, suffered a drastic fall during his second summer in Green Bay. Many factors likely converged to create his release. Not only was he running with the third-team defense at inside linebacker, but he missed time with a knee injury and was experimenting with a position change (to outside linebacker). Oh, and his preseason debut against the New York Jets on Saturday was a disaster.

TE Daniel Crawford

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Packers released Crawford on Monday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Crawford, a rookie backup tight end, originally signed with the Packers on Aug. 3. He played 37 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps over two preseason games.

