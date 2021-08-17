Packers roster cuts: Tracking the path to 85 players on Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers must reduce their roster from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon, meaning general manager Brian Gutekunst has some work to do over the next few hours – especially if the team needs to add a quarterback to the roster with Jordan Love nursing a shoulder injury.

Packers Wire will track all the cuts down to 85 here:

P Ryan Winslow

Green Bay Packers punter Ryan Winslow (9) is shown during the first day of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers released Winslow on Monday. The team originally signed Winslow to the practice squad in December as late-season insurance at punter, and then re-signed him with a futures deal in January to provide competition for JK Scott. After one preseason game, Winslow is gone, and Scott is the only punter on the roster. Winslow averaged 49.0 yards per punt over three punts against the Texans, but the three punts were returned for 70 yards, drastically cutting his net average.

OL Jon Dietzen

Offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (61) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers released Dietzen on Monday. An undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Dietzen signed with the Packers in May. He spent the first three weeks of camp in Green Bay but did not play in the team's preseason opener against the Texans. The Packers still have 15 other offensive linemen on the roster, so cutting one here to help get down to 90 makes sense. It wouldn't be surprising if another is cut at some point on Tuesday.

