Who is on the Packers’ roster bubble entering the preseason finale?
The Green Bay Packers won’t play veteran starters during the preseason finale in Kansas City, meaning Thursday night’s exhibition game should provide another terrific opportunity for players on the roster bubble to play a big chunk of snaps and make a final splash. Much of the 53-man roster is already decided, but there are still intriguing roster battles to watch on offense and defense, leaving plenty to play for on Thursday night.
Here are the likely roster bubble players entering the preseason finale:
Offense (16)
QB Danny Etling
RB Patrick Taylor
RB Tyler Goodson
RB Dexter Williams
WR Amari Rodgers
WR Juwann Winfree
WR Samori Toure
WR Travis Fulgham
WR Ishmael Hyman
TE Tyler Davis
TE Alize Mack
TE Nate Becker
TE Sal Cannella
OL Caleb Jones
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Michal Menet
Thoughts: Who will be RB3? Will the Packers keep seven receivers? Who is TE4? Will the Packers keep 10 offensive linemen? These are the questions needed to be answered in the preseason finale.
Defense (17)
DL Jack Heflin
DL Jonathan Ford
DL Chris Slayton
DL Akial Byers
OLB Ladarius Hamilton
OLB Tipa Galeai
OLB Kobe Jones
LB Ty Summers
LB Ray Wilborn
CB Kiondre Thomas
CB Kabion Ento
CB Rico Gafford
S Innis Gaines
S Dallin Leavitt
S Tariq Carpenter
S Micah Abernathy
S De’Vante Cross
Thoughts: Figuring out the depth is required at just about every defensive position group. As many as six or seven players from the group above could end up making the 53-man roster, and it’s certainly possible the preseason finale will determine the winners of the last few available roster spots. The Packers must find the true backups at edge rusher and safety, and then decide what kind of numbers the team wants along the defensive line, inside linebacker and cornerback.
Special teams (2)
LS Jack Coco
K Ramiz Ahmed
Coco has been steady, but he’s still competing against any street free agent available at snapper. Ahmed is holding down the fort until Mason Crosby (PUP) is healthy, but he was solid against the Saints.