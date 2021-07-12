Packers roster 2021: Upgrades or downgrades for every position group on defense

Football isn’t a game of stagnation. Most coaches will say they’re getting better or getting worse, but they’re rarely staying the same.

How did the Green Bay Packers do this offseason?

To help preview the Packers roster leading into training camp, we’ll look at the defensive position groups to determine if they’ve improved or regressed since Matt LaFleur’s team finished up their 2020 season in late January:

Defensive line

Additions: T.J. Slaton, Jack Heflin Departures: Montravius Adams, Snacks Harrison, Billy Winn, Anthony Rush The Packers probably needed more help for this underachieving position group, but Slaton, a fifth-round pick, is a terrific athlete at 330 pounds and should eventually take some pressure off of Kenny Clark at nose tackle, and Heflin fits the profile of a tough, hard-working rookie free agent that could make the roster and contribute against the run. It's unclear if either rookie will be ready to play a significant role in 2021. To get better, the Packers need internal improvement from returning veterans. Verdict: Downgrade

Edge rushers

Additions: Carlo Kemp Departures: N/A This might be the least changed position group on the entire roster. The Packers return everyone from last year but only added Kemp, an undrafted rookie. Bringing back Preston Smith on a restructured deal provides an opportunity for the veteran rusher to bounce back in 2021. The progression of Rashan Gary could be the major driving force of improvement here. Verdict: Unchanged

Inside linebacker

Additions: Isaiah McDuffie, De'Vondre Campbell Departures: Christian Kirksey, James Burgess The Packers are swapping Kirksey for Campbell, who hasn't missed a game since his rookie season, so the upgrade here is in likely availability. Expect Campbell to eventually start, but he has limitations. McDuffie could be a special teams contributor right away. The Packers remain content with patching the hole at linebacker every offseason. Verdict: Unchanged

Cornerback

Additions: Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Departures: Keivarae Russell, Parry Nickerson The Packers invested significant draft capital at cornerback, using a first-round pick on Stokes and a fifth-round pick on Jean-Charles, and the team avoided a major departure by bringing back Kevin King on a one-year deal. Stokes, a speedster with SEC experience, will provide insurance against another disappointing season from King, while Jean-Charles could bring immediate special teams value and depth in the slot. The Packers are also getting Kabion Ento back from last season's injury. Verdict: Upgrade

Safety

Additions: Christian Uphoff Departures: Raven Greene Uphoff, an intriguing undrafted free agent, will get a chance to snag a roster spot, possibly as the eventual replacement for Greene in the hybrid linebacker role. The Packers also brought back Will Redmond on a one-year deal, keeping a core special teams player and providing some experienced depth behind the starters. This defense probably could have used an upgrade at the third safety position, but the team is content with the look of the group. Verdict: Downgrade

