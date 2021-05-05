Packers rookies Josh Myers, Amari Rodgers were both college captains

An overlooked aspect of the work done by the Green Bay Packers during Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft: With back-to-back picks, the Packers were able to select team captains from two of the biggest and best programs in college football

Offensive lineman Josh Myers and receiver Amari Rodgers were both captains for teams that played in the College Football Playoffs in 2020.

Myers helped lead the Buckeyes to another Big Ten title and an appearance in the National Title game, while Rodgers and Clemson won an ACC title but were upended by Myers and Ohio State in the semis.

“Two really high-quality individuals, really good young men that I think will fit really well with our team and locker room,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after picking the pair on Friday night.

Myers, the Packers’ second-round pick, was voted a 2020 team captain by Ohio State. The same goes for Rodgers, the Packers third-round pick, who was voted a permanent captain by Clemson.

Good football players get drafted, but good leaders are named captains. The Packers believe they received a mix of both in Myers and Rodgers, two players likely headed for impactful roles as rookies.

Myers will attempt to fill the shoes of Corey Linsley, a first-team All-Pro and the Packers’ starting seven for the last seven seasons. Leadership at the center position is pivotal, given the ball-handling responsibilities on every play and pre-snap communication completed with the quarterback before every snap.

Rodgers could play a role on both offense and special teams. He has the skillset to handle the slot and return punts and kicks, and with 55 career games played with Clemson and a professional way about him, Rodgers should be ready for a plateful of responsibilities as a first-year player.

It’s worth noting that both rookies played with first-round quarterbacks selected in the 2021 draft: Myers and Justin Fields, and Rodgers and Trevor Lawrence. Regardless of how the quarterback situation unfolds in Green Bay both Myers and Rodgers will be playing with another first-round passer.

Also, fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles was also a captain at Appalachian State in 2020.

