Packers rookies take a crack at learning what Wisconsin bubblers, booyah and brats are all about, and their answers are funny

Don’t feel bad, Packers rookies, knowing how to pronounce Mukwonago can trip up even seasoned pros.

But Ashwaubenon, that one you might want to get to know.

Ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers social media team had some fun with this year’s rookie players by putting them to the test on all things Wisconsin, including the pronunciation of names of cities in the state and figuring out what in the heck a bubbler and booyah are.

It went about as you might guess, proving that there’s as much work to be done off the field as on it in the weeks ahead, but also that there’s no better way to get to know the new faces on the team than by making them smile.

Cornerback William Hooper might be on to something by adding an “o” to the end of Ashwaubenon, as in “Ash-wa-bee-no.” Gives it a little extra oomph, don’t you think? Used in a sentence: “Lambeau Field is so close to Ash-wa-bee-no, you can hear the game-day crowds yell ‘Go Pack Go!’”

Safety Benny Sapp III confidently, albeit incorrectly, rattled off Menomonie as “Me-no-money” and never looked back. Tight end Tucker Kraft hit Manitowoc right on the nose.

Bubblers, however, proved much more puzzling. Wide receiver Jadakis Bonds wanted to know if it was a person, place or thing and then seemed to get a kick out of learning it's what people around here call a water fountain.

A brat, Wisconsin lingo for a bratwurst, popped up as a "brat," as in rhymes with cat, a common rookie and out-of-state mistake.

And take booyah, the Belgian soup made with chicken if you’re talking a local church picnic or fundraiser, but for tight end Cameron McDonald it was a chance to sing a little bit of “Shabooya (Roll Call)."

If Wisconsin ever looks to replace the state animal (badger), the rookies' wide range of guesses might be a starting point: a dairy cow, a bison and even a dinosaur.

There was one question that most everybody aced: Which of your Packers teammates is known as “The Mayor of Door County?" That, of course, would be running back AJ Dillon, who hasn't been shy about his love for the Wisconsin peninsula and was given a key to the popular vacation destination in 2021. He and his wife Gabrielle are featured on the cover of the 2023 Door County Dining Guide published earlier this month.

If there's a Round 2 to this rookies pop quiz, can there be questions about polkas and Old-Fashioneds?

