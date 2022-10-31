Packers rookie WR Samori Toure catches first NFL touchdown pass

One week after catching his first career pass, Green Bay Packers rookie Samori Toure now has his first NFL touchdown catch.

In the fourth quarter on Sunday night in Buffalo, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought time before finding Toure wide-open in the end zone for a 37-yard score.

The touchdown cut the Bills’ lead to 27-17 with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter.

Here’s the scoring play:

Toure, who played college ball at Montana and Nebraska, was the 259th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Active for the first time last week, Toure caught one pass for four yards during the Packers’ loss to the Washington Commanders. He now has two career catches for 41 yards.

Toure made the play just one snap after having a 19-yard completion negated by a drop.

Rodgers has thrown touchdown passes to Toure and Romeo Doubs, both rookie receivers from the 2022 draft class.

Related

Packers rookie Romeo Doubs makes incredible TD catch vs. Bills

List

Packers vs. Bills: Live updates, highlights, scoring plays from SNF

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire