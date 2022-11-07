Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs to miss games with high ankle sprain

The 2022 season isn’t over for Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs, but the rookie will miss games after suffering an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Doubs has a high ankle sprain, which generally has a recovery window of 4-6 weeks. More testing is required to determine the exact timeframe.

Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com reported that X-rays were negative on the ankle, meaning no broken bones, and Doubs won’t miss the rest of the season.

Doubs, the team’s fourth-round pick, was injured on the first play of scrimmage for the Packers offense on Sunday. His ankle got caught up during a tackle at the end of an 18-yard catch.

Injured reserve is possible if not likely for Doubs. Randall Cobb suffered a similar injury and went on injured reserve, and he’s missed the last three games. Going on injured reserve means missing at least four games.

Doubs could become the third Packers receiver to land on injured reserve this season, joining Cobb and Sammy Watkins. Allen Lazard and Christian Watson have also missed games to injury.

Over nine games, Doubs has 31 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks second on the team in targets (50) and receiving touchdowns and third in catches and receiving yards.

More could be learned on Doubs’ recovery timeline and the team’s thinking on injured reserve when Matt LaFleur meets with the media later on Monday.

