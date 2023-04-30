Update: Packers rookie WR Jayden Reed to wear No. 11

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Jayden Reed will not become the first player since Curly Lambeau to wear the No. 1 uniform in a regular season game. After giving Reed the historic number following his pick in the second round of the 2023 draft, the Packers switched Reed’s number to No. 11 on the team’s official roster on Saturday. It’s unclear what changed in terms of wearing the number.

Reed wore No. 5 and No. 1 at Michigan State. Both numbers are “unofficially” retired in Green Bay for Paul Hornung and Lambeau, respectively.

The most recent player to wear No. 11 in Green Bay is Sammy Watkins, who played nine games for the Packers last season. Recently rostered receivers Devin Funchess, Jarrett Boykin and Trevor Davis also wore the number.

The Packers have officially retired the following numbers: No. 3 (Tony Canadeo), No. 4 (Brett Favre), No. 14 (Don Hutson), No. 15 (Bart Starr), No. 66 (Ray Nitschke) and No. 92 (Reggie White)

No. 12 is also never expected to be worn again in honor of Aaron Rodgers.

Overall, the Packers have nine officially or unofficially retired numbers, including four single digits.

The Packers have not given out the No. 0, a newly available number for the 2023 season. The following rookie draft picks do not have numbers currently: Colby Wooden, Dontayvion Wicks, Sean Clifford, Karl Brooks, Anders Carlson, Carrington Valentine, Lew Nichols, Anthony Johnson Jr. and Grant DuBose.

Christian Watson wanted the No. 1 last year but was denied. He initially picked No. 82 before switching to No. 9.

Link: All players to wear No. 11 in Packers history, from PFR.

Related

RAS cards for Packers' 13-player draft class in 2023 Introducing the Green Bay Packers 2023 draft class

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire