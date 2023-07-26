Packers rookie WR Grant DuBose dealing with back injury to start training camp

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a back injury is to blame for rookie wide receiver Grant DuBose beginning training camp on the non-football injury list.

A seventh-round pick, DuBose also missed the offseason workout program with the injury.

“He had a back issue. Those things always take time,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “I know he’s working hard and our training staff is doing a great job with him. When he’s ready, he’ll be out there.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

DuBose, the 256th overall pick, will be competing for a 53-man roster spot at receiver once healthy.

LaFleur said there’s risk in DuBose falling behind given the reps missed.

“I think any time guys, especially young players, aren’t getting the reps, there’s always a concern there. At some point, we anticipate him being back,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur mentioned Christian Watson, who missed most of training camp with an injury last year and didn’t “get in a groove” until halfway through his rookie season.

“All those reps are critical for young players,” LaFleur said.

DuBose, a Senior Bowl participant, left Charlotte ranked fourth in the school’s history in receiving yards (1,684). He caught 64 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns during an All-Conference USA season in 2022.

Related

Packers rookies Grant DuBose, Camren McDonald open training camp on NFI list

Packers rookie WR Grant DuBose has ground to make up in training camp

Packers rookie WR Grant DuBose still sidelined by injury through OTAs

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire