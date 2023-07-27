Packers rookie WR Dontayvion Wicks misses practice with concussion

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks missed practice Thursday after suffering a concussion during Wednesday’s practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

While the first training camp practice was designed to have limited contact, Wicks presumably suffered the head injury after taking a hit from defensive back Innis Gaines during a team drill on Wednesday, per Andy Herman of Packer Report.

While line-of-scrimmage players wear “Guardian Caps” on their helmets during practices to help prevent head injuries, receivers do not wear the extra helmet protection.

Wicks was the only injury addition on Thursday, the second practice of training camp.

The Packers made Wicks a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. The former Virginia star has an opportunity to compete for targets and snaps behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed at receiver during training camp. Wicks will need to pass through the league’s concussion protocol before returning to practice in Green Bay.

